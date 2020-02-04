Clubs invited to attend Masuri Kit evening

Glamorgan Cricket has teamed up with their official kit supplier, Masuri, to offer clubs throughout Wales the opportunity to sample a range of kits ahead of the new season.

Masuri’s kit evening will be hosted by Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens at 6pm on Thursday, 20th February with both whites and coloured kits available to trial, as the South Wales Premier League transitions across to coloured kits for the 2020 season.

Glamorgan and Masuri have also combined to subsidise clubs who sign up to the scheme as part of their policy to further invest in the community game.

The first 25 clubs to register will receive a £200 discount on their kit, as well as £200 cash back.

Head of commercial, Huw Warren, said: “The community game is vitally important to Glamorgan and is the breeding ground for our future stars.

“We have strong links with the club game in Wales with our players often available to play on Saturdays in league cricket.

“Our investment, along with Masuri’s, highlights our ongoing support of local cricket in Wales and our desire to work closely with local clubs.”

Chief Marketing Officer at Masuri, Adam Shanley said: “This is an extremely exciting new chapter of kit supplier and club collaboration which was always part of our partnership with Glamorgan.

“It’s great that through our partnership, Glamorgan are supporting local cricket clubs throughout Wales.”

To register your interest for the event, please email oliver.waterhouse@glamorgancricket.co.uk