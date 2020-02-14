Glamorgan introduce free T20 tickets for children

Glamorgan Cricket is delighted to announce that Vitality Blasts tickets will be free for children this season.

The new initiative is available to everyone who is 16 and under and covers all seven home Vitality Blast matches.

Children who attend Vitality Blast matches at Sophia Gardens will also be able to enjoy free entertainment, which includes live music, as well as a range of family friendly activities.

The competition is being played at the height of summer with the Welsh county opening their home T20 campaign against Surrey on Sunday, 31st May, with the final home game scheduled on Sunday, 12th July versus Sussex Sharks.

2020 Vitality Blast Fixtures:

Sunday, 31st May - Glamorgan V Surrey

Wednesday, 10th June - Glamorgan V Kent Spitfires

Friday, 12th June - Glamorgan V Somerset

Friday, 19th June - Glamorgan V Gloucestershire

Friday, 26th June - Glamorgan V Middlesex

Friday, 3rd July - Glamorgan V Essex Eagles

Sunday, 12th July- Glamorgan V Sussex Sharks

Head of commercial, Huw Warren, said: “On the back of a breakout year of cricket with the success of the Cricket World Cup and The Ashes, we want to continue to grow cricket in Wales.

“Introducing free tickets will hopefully bring more families to Sophia Gardens and inspire children to take up the game and support their Glamorgan heroes.

“We have some fantastic fixtures to look forward to this season, including an opening Sunday match against a star-studded Surrey team and four successive Friday night matches beginning with The Big Match against local rivals Somerset on Friday, 12th June.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to attend these matches and enjoy the thrill, and amazing atmosphere T20 cricket can bring.”

Both junior and adult Vitality Blast tickets are on sale in a priority window from Monday, 17th February with adults able to purchase tickets for The Big Match for just £10.

Junior memberships are also available to purchase from £10 and gives members access to all domestic home matches, as well as a number of additional benefits including: - Discounts on cricket camps

- Access to exclusive events.

