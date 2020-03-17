AGM Postponed

Glamorgan's AGM, set for Thursday, 26th March, has been postponed.

Please read below for a message from Gareth Williams, Chairman of Glamorgan County Cricket Club.

We will provide further information as and when we can.

"It will come as no surprise to you that I am writing to tell you that the Annual General Meeting (“the AGM”) will have to be postponed. It is of course government policy that large gatherings of people are to be avoided. We at the Club take the view in any event that it would be inexcusable of us to ask you to attend next week’s meeting with all the attendant health risks which that would entail.

In the circumstances, the AGM will be adjourned until such time as it is safe to proceed. We will of course give you ample notice of the new meeting date.

These are of course extraordinarily challenging times, but if we all follow the advice and instructions which we receive we will overcome these challenges. I hope when I next write to you it will be to bring you more positive news.

Yours sincerely,

Gareth Williams

Chair, Glamorgan County Cricket Club"