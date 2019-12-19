Glamorgan office closed over Christmas period

The Glamorgan Cricket office will be closed over the festive period.



The office will shut tomorrow (20th December) at 5pm and will open with normal business hours from Thursday, 2nd January.

Membership packages and Season Tickets for the 2020 season are available to purchase online HERE.

Tickets for next summer's IT20 between England and Pakistan on Monday, 31st August at Sophia Gardens are available to purchase HERE.

You can also purchase tickets for The Foster's Icons of Darts Masters HERE.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all at Glamorgan!