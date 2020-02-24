Glamorgan SWPCL player allocations announced for 2020

Glamorgan’s player allocations for the South Wales Premier Cricket League in 2020 have been announced.

24 players have been allocated to the 10 sides in the SWPCL, with Dan Douthwaite, Charlie Hemphrey, Roman Walker, Joe Cooke, Jamie McIlroy and Tom Cullen all set to play in league for the first time.

As a newly promoted side, Swansea have been allocated a third player while Ammanford, Mumbles and Bridgend have also been allocated three players as they finished as the three sides above relegated Clydach.

Tom Cullen will join Kieran Bull in Neath, replacing Billy Root who moves to Swansea alongside David Lloyd and Roman Walker.

Charlie Hemphrey will join local lad Ruaidhri Smith at St Fagans, while Joe Cooke joins Timm van der Gugten and Graham Wagg at Mumbles. Jamie McIlroy teams up with Andrew Salter and Marchant de Lange at Ammanford, and Dan Douthwaite heads to Bridgend with incumbent Craig Meschede and new addition Chris Cooke.

Glamorgan’s Director of Cricket, Mark Wallace, said, “We see the South Wales Premier Cricket League and club cricket as vital to the long-term future of Glamorgan and Welsh cricket, and we’re happy to help strengthen the league and the clubs with our players.



“It’s a win-win for everyone – our players get to play extra cricket, some of them can represent their home clubs that nurtured and developed them, and the players can give back to the communities.

“The opposition get to face stronger players and the overall standard of cricket will continue to increase, which can only be a good thing for Welsh cricket.”

ALLOCATIONS:

Ammanford Andrew Salter Jamie McIlroy Marchant de Lange Bridgend Craig Meschede Dan Douthwaite Chris Cooke Cardiff Kiran Carlson Prem Sisodiya Mumbles Joe Cooke Timm van der Gugten Graham Wagg Neath Kieran Bull Tom Cullen Newport Callum Taylor Michael Hogan Pontarddulais Owen Morgan Lukas Carey Port Talbot Connor Brown Nick Selman St Fagans Ruaidhri Smith Charlie Hemphrey Swansea Roman Walker Billy Root David Lloyd