The boys have batted fantastic so far - Wagg

Glamorgan finished Day 2 at New Road on 181/2 thanks to an unbeaten stand of 137 between Kiran Carlson and Billy Root, after Worcestershire had finished their first innings on 455/8 after the allocated 120 overs.

Graham Wagg had picked up three wickets towards the end of the home side's innings and was relishing the opportunity to rest after a hot first day on a difficult bowling wicket.

"It was nice to get the feet up! The boys have batted fantastic so far.", said Wagg. "It was a lot cooler than yesterday, it was overcast, the ball did swing, and I thought we hit our straps quite well. You can't take away from Libby and D'Oliveira,they played well on a good wicket. There's going to be a lot of toiling out there.

"It is a really good wicket but it was also a new ball wicket. There was a lot of carry early on and the Worcestershire openers bowled really well. The ball gets softer and it gets pretty slow and quite hard to bowl, so the longer we keep them out there the easier it will get for us."

Kiran Carlson (76*) and Billy Root (53*) looked in good touch, especially through the covers as they pierced the infield with regularity throughout the partnership, but Wagg doesn't think the side should get too ahead of themselves too early.

"They were both in pretty good form in pre-season in the intra-squad games, so it's nice to see them carry on.

"We are basically halfway there - we can take a look after the first hour tomorrow, there's still a lot of work to be done with the bat in the morning and after lunch we'll hopefully be in a better position to judge."