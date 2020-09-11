You have to trust in your game - Maynard

Glamorgan suffered a 13-run defeat to Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast as they reached 129-8 in response to the hosts' 142-9 on a tricky surface.

Head Coach Matt Maynard acknowledged the batting performance was under-par but insisted his side needed to believe in themselves and back their abilities out in the middle.

"It was probably about confidence, we had a good start then lost a couple of wickets including Lloyd, who was bouncing on his return, and then the skipper (Chris Cooke) hit Bresnan to mid-off.

"When you're chasing 180 you have to keep going, when you're chasing 140 you can keep going or try to rebuild, they tried to do that (rebuild) but then we lost a couple more wickets.

"It's about confidence - you have to trust in your game. It's disappointing because we bowled well again."